Dominican authorities set digital government priorities for 2024

Bartolomé Pujals, General Director of the OGTIC and Executive Director of the Digital Innovation and Development Cabinet.

Santo Domingo.– The Office of Government Information and Communication Technologies (OGTIC) has set its priorities for digital government in 2024. The two main initiatives are the launch of the Citizen File platform and the expansion of GOB Service Points, with two new physical service centers in San Cristóbal and Punta Cana.

Citizen File

The Citizen File is a comprehensive platform that will improve the interaction between citizens and the government. It will allow Dominicans to access and manage their information related to government procedures, documents, and services. This will significantly improve the experience of interacting with the government, promoting efficient and paperless management.

The Citizen File will provide access to various documents and services, such as passports, immigration records, the Unified Educational Record, and state service contracts. This demonstrates its breadth and versatility in handling various aspects of citizen life.

OGTIC Director General Bartolomé Pujals said that the institution has been working with other government agencies to ensure the interoperability of their databases. This will allow citizens to access their Citizen File and have their documents unified in one place.

GOB Service Points

The expansion of GOB Service Points is another priority for OGTIC in 2024. The two new centers in San Cristóbal and Punta Cana will bring government services closer to citizens in these areas. The centers will offer a variety of services, including passports, driver’s licenses, birth certificates, and social security benefits.

The two new GOB Service Points are expected to impact more than one million citizens in the eastern and southern parts of the country.

In 2023, OGTIC opened three new GOB Service Points, totaling five. In less than a year, the five GOB Service Points have facilitated over one million services.

These initiatives are part of OGTIC’s goal of making government services more accessible and efficient for Dominican citizens.