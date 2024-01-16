Dominican Republic and China sign memorandum of agricultural cooperation

Santo Domingo.- Minister of Agriculture Limber Cruz welcomed Minister Tang Renjian, his counterpart from the People’s Republic of China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. This visit resulted in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two nations, facilitating agricultural technical cooperation and support across diverse productive sectors within the Dominican Republic.

The memorandum encompasses critical areas such as the enhancement of rice production, aquaculture (breeding aquatic species), and modernization, addressing significant concerns related to national production.

Expressing gratitude for the agreement, Minister Tang Renjian stated, “It has been a lengthy journey to finalize this memorandum, with high expectations. Today will be unforgettable because we share the same desire to work together for a long time.”

Limber Cruz, the Dominican Minister, emphasized that the agreement aligns with President Luis Abinader’s agricultural policy and “offers a tremendous opportunity to further strengthen the bonds of brotherhood with China and advance the modernization of our agricultural production.”

As part of their visit to the Dominican Republic, the Asian delegation toured the Biotechnology and Rice Production laboratory (Bioarroz) and explored tobacco production in the Cibao region.