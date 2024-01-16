Dominican Republic expands air connectivity in 2024

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic is set to enhance its air connectivity in 2024, as reported by José Marte Piantini, President of the Civil Aviation Board (JAC). In the first session of the organization this year, Piantini announced an increase in frequencies to and from the country.

During the session, the plenary members were informed about Sky High Aviation Services’ request for a Special Permit to expand air connectivity through flights on various routes. These routes include Santo Domingo/Curaçao/Miami/Curaçao/Santo Domingo, Santo Domingo/Aruba/Miami/Aruba/Santo Domingo, and Santo Domingo/English Guyana/Santo Domingo.

Sky High Aviation Services’ request encompasses a total of 184 round-trip flights. Among these, there are 53 flights scheduled on the Santo Domingo/Aruba/Miami/Aruba/Santo Domingo route, with a frequency of one flight every Wednesday and Saturday, from March 1 to September 1 of this year. Additionally, there are 53 flights on the Santo Domingo/Curaçao/Miami/Curaçao/Santo Domingo route, with a frequency of one flight every Thursday and Sunday, during the same period.

Furthermore, the airline plans to conduct 78 flights on the Santo Domingo/English Guyana/Santo Domingo route every Monday, Thursday, and Sunday, from January 10 to July 10. Operations will be carried out using Embraer 175, Embraer 190, and Boeing 737-300 aircraft.

Marte Piantini took the opportunity to commend the efforts of the work teams within the sector, highlighting that their dedication ensures efficient flight operations in the Dominican Republic.

In the pursuit of expanding the country’s air connectivity, JAC members were informed of a Special Permit request from AIR TRANSAT. This request involves the operation of 56 round-trip flights from January 5 to 31, 2024, covering routes such as Hamilton/Puerto Plata/Ottawa, Hamilton/Punta Cana/Quebec City, London, Ontario/Punta Cana/Ottawa, Ottawa/Puerto Plata/Hamilton, and Ottawa/Punta Cana/London.

Additionally, the plenary session addressed another Special Permit request from AIR CANADA. This request seeks authorization for round-trip flights every Sunday on the Montreal/La Romana/Montreal route from January 14 to March 31 of this year. Piantini clarified during the hearing that this route is already authorized in the SUNWING AIRLINES Operation Permit, signifying ongoing developmental progress for the route.