Government plans to replace the floating bridge

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Works (MOPC) announced on Friday that the government is considering the construction of a new bridge over the Isabela River parallel to the existing Francisco J. Peynado Bridge, connecting Santo Domingo Norte with the National District. Additionally, plans include the installation of a new floating drawbridge over the Ozama River, intended to replace the current one linking Santo Domingo Este with the National District.

Regarding the floating drawbridge, the MOPC stated that information about the replacement bridge will be uploaded to the portal next week. This bridge, crucial for alleviating traffic, especially during peak hours, will be subject to an international tender due to the technological requirements of the design, for which local companies lack the necessary expertise. Minister Deligne Ascesnción emphasized that the new floating bridge will be automatically drawable.

In terms of the bridge over the Isabela River, Minister Ascesnción mentioned that the funds for this project come from Aerodom’s contributions to the government. The project is currently in the design phase, with legal matters under consideration. If the solution is positive in the coming weeks, the ministry aims to initiate construction promptly.