Ministry of Defense honors Armed Forces with new statue

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Defense (MIDE) of the Dominican Republic celebrated the valor and service of its Armed Forces with the unveiling of the “Glorious Dominican Soldier” statue. This tribute took place in front of the main building of the ministry within the Ramón Matías Mella compound.

The ceremony was led by the Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Carlos Luciano Díaz Morfa, ERD, and attended by high-ranking military officials, including officers of the General Staff, Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Officers, Vice Admirals, and other ranks. The director of the National Directorate of Investigations (DNI), Juan Soto, was also present as a special guest.

This event, aligned with the traditional flag-raising ceremony, featured the National Anthem followed by the Armed Forces Anthem, reinforcing the spirit of patriotism and pride among the Army, Navy, and Air Force members. Navy Captain Juan Gilberto Núñez Abreu, ARD, the statue’s designer and sculptor, spoke about the significance of the statue. He described it as a representation of the dedication and value of the Dominican soldier across various institutions in service to the country.

Núñez, also the commander of the Eastern Joint Command of the Armed Forces, shared his pride in realizing this dream envisioned by the Minister of Defense. The statue symbolizes the humility and dedication characteristic of all Dominican military personnel. In his concluding remarks, Núñez emphasized the essential role of the Dominican soldier in society, lauding their exemplary performance and commitment to their duties.