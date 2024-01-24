Roberto Álvarez will address UN Security Council on Haiti crisis

Santo Domingo.- On Thursday, January 25, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Roberto Álvarez, is set to participate in a meeting of the United Nations Security Council to address matters concerning the crisis in Haiti.

During this session, the Dominican Foreign Minister is expected to emphasize the implementation of Security Council resolution 2699, approved on October 2, 2023. This resolution authorizes the deployment of a Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti, led by the Republic of Kenya, and involving several CARICOM countries. The mission aims to assist the Haitian National Police in restoring security and creating conditions for free elections.

Minister Álvarez has previously alerted the Security Council to the escalating violence and insecurity in Haiti, emphasizing that the situation poses a threat not only to the Haitian people but also to the security of the Dominican Republic.

The meeting is convened in accordance with Security Council resolution 2645, which mandates the discussion of the Haiti crisis every three months or upon the request of a member for a special meeting.

The Minister traveled to New York, United States this Wednesday, where he will join the Dominican ambassador to the UN, José Blanco, in participating in this Security Council session on Thursday.