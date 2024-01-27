Foreigners outnumber Dominicans in requests for plastic surgery in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo—Dominican Republic, a safe destination for plastic surgeries

President Sodocipre affirms health tourism continues to boom

The Dominican Republic has quickly become a key point for increasing and developing aesthetic procedures in the Caribbean and Latin America.

According to statements by the president of the Dominican Society of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery (Sodocipre), Sergio Guzman Padilla, “Our country receives a considerable number of patients from abroad, surpassing locals, which places us in a privileged position compared to other Latin countries.”

In 2022, the Dominican Republic received a total of 50,000 patients, of which 40,000 were foreign patients and absent Dominicans, mainly coming from the United States, Spain, and Italy, of which a majority have more than one procedure performed at a time.

Although 2023 there was a drop in the numbers, with a total of 40,000 patients attending, Guzman Padilla states that this is due to various factors of international inflationary crises.

“There is no doubt that the country is quickly standing out in the demand for aesthetic health services by having highly qualified professionals, state-of-the-art technology and the ethical commitment to comply with the necessary standards required by local and international parameters, added to the human aspect that characterizes the Dominican people for their hospitality and warmth in their treatment,” expressed Guzman Padilla.

The president of the guild said that the surgeries most requested by patients are liposuction, abdominoplasty, and breast surgeries, representing 60% of these, and the remaining 40% includes rhinoplasties, blepharoplasties, facelifts, Brachioplasty, thigh lifts and non-invasive aesthetic procedures.

Likewise, the rate of complications associated with these procedures remains within controlled margins.