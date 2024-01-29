Airbnb regularization agreement set to be signed in February

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, has announced that an agreement with Airbnb to regulate its digital short-term rental platform will be finalized in February. However, the agreement, currently in draft form, does not include fiscal considerations at this stage.

Collado stated that the Ministry of Tourism (Mitur) has prepared the agreement document, which is currently under review by the Hotel and Tourism Association of the Dominican Republic (Asonahores).

Contrary to resistance, Collado emphasized that Airbnb is willing to sign the agreement promptly. He attributed the delay to the necessity of reaching a consensus with the private sector, particularly concerning the fiscal aspect. Collado warned that if Asonahores fails to respond, the agreement may be released in February without their input.

The regulation aims to ensure the security and quality of Airbnb properties, preventing the mistreatment of tourists and upholding the Dominican brand of tourist service. Collado emphasized that the regulation will mirror the standards applied to the country’s hotels.

Both the private tourism sector and the government have advocated for Airbnb regulation, aligning with practices in other nations, acknowledging the platform’s increasing prevalence in the Dominican Republic. According to the Ministry of Tourism’s data from August 2023, the number of active Airbnb and related properties reached 43,302, indicating a substantial growth of 222%.