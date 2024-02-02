Government delivers 47 trucks to rescue and security institutions

Santo Domingo.- The government delivered 47 trucks to 15 rescue and road safety institutions, intending to continue to strengthen their operations, the Ministry of Interior and Police revealed.

Leading the ceremony, the Minister of the Presidency, Joel Santos Echavarría, specified that the fleet includes 18 trucks for the General Directorate of Traffic and Transportation Security (Digesett), nine for the Civil Defense (DC) and eight for the Military and Police Commission of the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (Comipol).

He mentioned that 12 are also for the fire departments of Sabana de la Mar, Santo Domingo Oeste, La Caleta and Villa Hermosa, in La Romana; Consuelo, San Pedro de Macorís; La Altagracia, Higüey, Verón (Punta Cana), Hato Mayor, Puerto Plata and Haina.

The official highlighted the work of the Ministry of Interior and Police, pointing out the actions aimed at improving the living conditions of the more than three thousand firefighters, such as the ease of access to a one million pesos life insurance through Seguros Reservas.

Minister Jesús Vásquez Martínez emphasized the government’s efforts to strengthen citizen security, stating, “It’s great that the State has been able to provide these units for improved service, especially given the increased mobility during events like Holy Week.”

Expressing his gratitude for the delivery, Director of Traffic and Land Transportation Security (Digesett) Francisco Osoria de la Cruz commended President Luis Abinader’s commitment to equipping response entities with the resources needed to enhance their efficiency and benefit the population.

The ceremony at the National Palace was attended by administrative minister of the Presidency Igor David Rodríguez Durán; directors of the National Police (Major General Ramón Antonio Guzmán Peralta), National Emergency and Security System 9-1-1 (Randolfo Rijo), Military and Police Commission (Comipol) (Rafael Vázquez Espínola), and National Union of Firefighters (Unabom) (Roberto Santos Méndez).