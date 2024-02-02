Onamet forecasts favorable weather across the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) announced on Friday that the frontal system, previously positioned near the southeastern part of Puerto Rico, is gradually moving away from our region. This shift is making room for an air mass with reduced humidity content, promising favorable weather conditions across a significant portion of the country.

However, the interaction between the northward wind flow and the terrain is expected to lead to an increase in cloud cover and scattered rainfall in certain areas of the southwest and the Central Mountain Range during the morning hours. These areas include Barahona, Pedernales, Independencia, Bahoruco, San Juan, Azua, San José de Ocoa, Peravia, Monseñor Nouel, and La Vega.

Along the Atlantic coast, from Cabo Isabela (Puerto Plata) to Cabo Engaño (La Altagracia), operators of fragile, small, and medium-sized vessels are advised to remain in port due to abnormal waves and winds. Caution is recommended for sailing in other Atlantic areas, with an anticipated gradual improvement throughout the day. Residents are urged to stay tuned for upcoming bulletins for the latest updates.

As night falls, temperatures are expected to be pleasantly cool due to the northerly winds. Additionally, the likelihood of fog and mist in certain interior areas of the country cannot be ruled out.