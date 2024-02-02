Superbrands honors outstanding brands in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- During a significant event hosted at the Intercontinental Hotel in Santo Domingo, the esteemed international organization Superbrands presented the sixth edition of its esteemed publication, “SUPERBRANDS – The Book of Great Brands in the Dominican Republic.” This gathering brought together industry leaders, brand representatives, and marketing experts from across the country.

Published annually under the auspices of the international brand rating agency Superbrands from England, the publication spotlights 28 brands, both local and international, operating in the Dominican Republic. These brands underwent a rigorous evaluation conducted by the Superbrands Expert Council, consisting of marketing, advertising, and communications professionals.

Marceflo Burman, the Superbrands representative for the Caribbean and Central America, expressed pride in continuing to recognize outstanding companies in the country. He emphasized the honor of being part of an internationally recognized project and commended the award-winning brands for their excellence in branding and marketing.

Adriana Santa, Director of SUPERBRANDS RD, lauded the high caliber of companies in the Dominican Republic, emphasizing their commitment to excellence and their ability to project it in all aspects. Santa expressed that it is an honor to acknowledge the efforts of these companies and celebrate with them.

The publication not only highlights the brands but also unveils interesting and lesser-known aspects to the public about each one, including their history, products, relationship with the community, innovations, and key figures.

The selection process for the 2023 edition was based on rigorous criteria, encompassing market dominance, brand loyalty, longevity, general acceptance, trust, digital transformation, and adaptation to the challenges posed by the pandemic. This ensures that only exceptional brands receive the prestigious title of SUPERBRANDS.

Superbrands, an independent organization present in over 75 countries, promotes the discipline of branding and recognizes exceptional brands. For more information about Superbrands, visit www.superbrands.org. With this presentation, Superbrands continues to celebrate excellence in the realm of brands, spotlighting and honoring those that distinguish themselves for their quality and commitment to the Dominican market.