President Biden expresses commitment to strengthen bilateral ties with the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- In a letter addressed to President Luis Abinader, President Joe Biden expressed his desire to strengthen the robust bilateral relationship between the Dominican Republic and the United States. The letter emphasizes the shared goals of finding a lasting solution to the crisis in Haiti and enhancing commercial ties between the two nations.

The president assured, ”Know that you can count on my Administration to be a committed partner.”

President Biden also conveyed his gratitude to President Abinader for actively participating in the Leaders Summit of the Association of the Americas for Economic Prosperity at the White House.

Expressing particular appreciation for the Dominican Republic’s early support for the Association of the Americas, President Biden highlighted the success of the country in developing a medical supply industry and its aspiration to expand it across the region. He emphasized that this type of leadership is essential from their partners to leverage the once-in-a-generation opportunity to build the most competitive, inclusive, and sustainable regional economy in the Americas.

”Whether it involves medical supplies or any other aspect of the Partnership of the Americas, I hope to see the Dominican Republic play a leading role in this initiative in the years to come,” he added.