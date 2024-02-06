Abinader to headline XXV Central American and Caribbean Games 2026 presentation

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader is set to lead the official presentation ceremony of the Santo Domingo headquarters for the XXV Central American and Caribbean Games in 2026. This event, coinciding with the centenary of the Centro Caribe Sport Foundation, is scheduled for next Thursday and set to commence at 8:00 p.m. in Room A of the Convention Center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It will also unveil the logo and graphic identity for the sports event.

President Abinader will be joined by the president of the Games Organizing Committee, José P. Monegro, and the president of Centro Caribe Sports, Luis Mejía Oviedo. Key sports authorities, including members of the Executive Committee of the Dominican Olympic Committee led by President Garibaldy Bautista, and the Minister of Sports, Francisco Camacho, have also been invited.

Monegro expressed anticipation for an entertaining event, emphasizing the historic significance of the launch of the image for the Central American and Caribbean Games. The presentation will encompass the “Santo Domingo 2026” brand, featuring the logo, colors, and the entire graphic identity of the multi-sports event. Monegro highlighted the historical and modern aspects of the event, emphasizing the Dominican Republic’s extensive experience in organizing successful games, having previously hosted Santo Domingo 1974 and Santiago 1986.

With the country expecting around 6,500 athletes from the region to compete in 40 disciplines, facilities are already in place, renovated as part of the preparations as the sub-host for San Salvador 2023. The upcoming Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo in 2026 are poised to make history.