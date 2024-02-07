JCE relocates Immigration Department to John F. Kennedy Avenue building

Santo Domingo.- In a recent announcement shared on the Junta Central Electoral (JCE) Instagram account, the Immigration Department has been relocated. Commencing this Monday, February 5th, the department will establish a permanent operational base at the junction of Buenaventura Freites Street and John F. Kennedy Avenue. The strategic location is at the entrance of Los Jardines, directly opposite Teleantillas.

The primary objective of this relocation is to enhance accessibility and convenience for citizens requiring services from the Immigration Department. The deliberate choice of a central and easily reachable location underscores the department’s commitment to delivering efficient and accessible services to the public.

Residents and individuals seeking assistance or services from the department are encouraged to visit the specified address. The decision to establish a permanent presence at this location aligns with the department’s dedication to enhancing public service and ensuring a more convenient experience for the community.