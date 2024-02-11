Police arrest 13 Haitians for burglary of Dajabón home

Those arrested have not been identified as they do not possess documents.EXTERNAL SOURCE

Dajabón, DR

A total of 13 Haitians were arrested during an operation by the National Police, who were accused of having tied up a family in their home to steal their belongings in the province of Dajabón.

In the operation led by the commander, José Roberto Mejía, they indicated that the detainees had not been identified since they did not have documents. They also said they will be questioned.

The Central Directorate of Criminal Intelligence (Dintel), the Central Directorate of Investigation (Dicrim), and preventive police participated in the operation. They intervened in the northern and southern neighborhoods, in the community of La Vigía and other sectors of the province above, where they seized several bladed weapons, a file, and six motorcycles without documents.

Last Wednesday, a family in the Japanese Colony was tied up inside their home by Haitians, who stole cash and other belongings.

Yoely Cruz Vargas, the owner of the house, was the one who broke the news and said one of the criminals threatened to kill her.