Ufologist Reinaldo Ríos urges Dominican President to acknowledge UFO reports

Puerto Rican ufologist Reinaldo Ríos, a frequent visitor to the Dominican Republic, has responded to President Luis Abinader’s inquiry about UFOs visiting the nation. During a press conference with “LA Semanal” in February 2024, a journalist asked President Abinader if there were any reports of UFO sightings in the country. The president replied that, at that moment, there were none, but he expressed willingness to investigate further.

At the time of the press conference, Reinaldo Ríos was leading an expedition in Moca, Espaillat, specifically in the Rincón de los Jiménez sector. He presented a video showcasing an alleged alien visitation in that region during the period of 2014 to 2015. The news gained coverage from various Dominican media outlets, as well as international ones. Some media sources even discussed the possibility of establishing a UFOport in the country.

In addition, Ríos emphasized in various interviews the notion that the Dominican Republic might be under the protection of extraterrestrial beings. Having interviewed numerous Dominicans, he has collected a significant amount of testimony regarding the presence of aliens in the country. Ríos urges President Abinader to publicly acknowledge this matter, given its international significance.

Reinaldo Ríos has expressed his willingness to be considered by the Quisqueya government for any hearings, investigations, or discussions related to the UFO phenomenon. He seeks to contribute his expertise and findings to shed light on the alleged extraterrestrial activity in the Dominican Republic.