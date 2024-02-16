Varied weather in the Dominican Republic may pose eye health challenges

Santo Domingo.- Ophthalmologist Judith Portorreal, specializing in keratoconus, dry eye, and contact lenses, has issued a warning about potential visual issues arising from temperature changes in the Dominican Republic.

The expert emphasized that the ongoing cold front and increased wind in the country are contributing to a rise in allergies and dry eyes among the population.

“We are witnessing an increase in the proliferation of mites and mold inside homes, leading to allergy symptoms. Simultaneously, outdoor exposure brings particles of dust, pollen, fungi, and bacteria carried by the wind, irritating the eyes and promoting tear evaporation, leading to infections,” she explained.

Portorreal highlighted that individuals experiencing rhinitis, sneezing, coughing, sore throat, and itchy eyes are likely undergoing an episode of eye allergy. She pointed out that if the eyes also feel burning, as if there is dirt, and appear red, it indicates a combination of allergy and dry eyes.

Moreover, the ophthalmologist noted that allergies can exacerbate dry eye symptoms, and conversely, dry eye can worsen allergy symptoms.

To mitigate these issues, the expert recommended wearing sunglasses outdoors for protection, frequent face washing, the use of artificial tears, and, if problems persist, seeking consultation with an ophthalmologist.