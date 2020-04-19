Authorities reiterate beach and river areas are prohibited in Puerto Plata

Government authorities and relief agencies reiterated that all beach and river resorts in Puerto Plata are prohibited in view of the existing state of emergency to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The provincial director of Civil Defense in Puerto Plata, Whascar García, said that the warning is repeated in compliance with recommendations on social distancing made by the High-level Presidential Commission for the Prevention and Control of Coronavirus in the Dominican Republic.

“We advise citizens of the province of Puerto Plata and the entire national territory to be cautious, we remind you that the use of all beach and river areas is still prohibited, as well as the use of community pools,” he said.

Said official provision is strictly adhered to in each of the river resorts, in addition to the famous beaches of the tourist destination, where soldiers of the Ministry of Defense (Armed Forces) and agents of the National Police have been stationed to prevent access by bathers, according to local press reports.