Puerto Plata among main provinces of Dominican Republic that exceed 100 deaths as a result of COVID-19 virus

PUERTO PLATA.- With three new deaths resulting from the COVID-19 virus, Puerto Plata is among the seven provinces of the country that already exceed the curve of one hundred deaths due to this viral disease since last March to date.

In its report on the situation of COVID-19, the Provincial Health Directorate specifies that, with the three deaths registered in the last hours, there are already 134 deaths from the coronavirus in this jurisdiction.

According to official statistics, there are 103 admitted patients in Puerto Plata, of which 83 are in the internment room, 21 in Intensive Care Units (ICU), while 6 are on a ventilator.

During the last 24 hours, 14 admissions of people affected by the coronavirus were registered. Nine are in local private clinics, and four are in the Ricardo Limardo University Teaching Hospital.

It is specified that 11 recovered patients have been discharged and that beds are available to admit new patients who test positive for the COVID-19 virus, both in the main public hospital in this province and private health centers.

The provinces of the Dominican Republic where the most deaths from COVID-19 have been registered are: Santo Domingo with 492 deaths, the National District registers 412, and in Santiago, 361 deaths have been reported.

In the same order, Puerto Plata with 134 deaths; La Vega with 126 reported deaths, Duarte with 125 deaths, San Cristóbal with 120 deaths, and La Romana with 112 deaths.