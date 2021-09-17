DNCD reportedly raided residence of former PLD mayor of Puerto Plata, Walter Musa

Some 15 agents of the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) reportedly raided the house of the former mayor of Puerto Plata of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Walter Musa.

After 10:30 p.m. last night, anti-drug agents cordoned off the street where what is believed to be Musa’s house is located.

After almost an hour, the DNCD agents tried to enter the residence by breaking the main door and were met by a person inside the house who had not been identified so far.

It was not specified if the former mayor was at home at the time of the raid.

Earlier, the DNCD arrested Juan Carlos Mosquea, brother of the alleged international cocaine trafficking network leader dismantled in the so-called Operation Falcon, Erick Randhiel Mosquea Polanco.

Waldo Musa, the nephew of former mayor Walter Musa, was also arrested along with Carlos Mosquea.

It is recalled that Musa governed the province for 14 uninterrupted years.