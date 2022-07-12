Campaign launched to promote Puerto Plata beaches on social networks

With the interest of promoting the beaches of the North Coast, with their peculiar charms and purity, the Puerto Plata Destination Tourism Cluster (CTDPP), with its member institutions and the support of various influencers from the province, created a promotional campaign that It will take place in different phases during the summer season.

The start of the initiative consisted of an open survey posted on Instagram with which it was intended to link users to obtain the most creative expression that best promoted the enjoyment of the beaches of Puerto Plata.

A jury of the account managers @ilovepuertoplata @centrohistoricopop @memepop, involved in the project, along with part of the Cluster’s executive team, unanimously chose #MIPLAYAESTUPLAYA, a phrase that indicates a sense of belonging and pride and implies hospitality.

The main objective is to stimulate visitation to the province’s beaches through the massive publication of images that evoke the experiences of bathers and beach users. The intention is that content is published on the different social networks with the selected phrase until it turns.

This initiative was born in the Cluster, whose scope and success are linked to the participation of the entire community, colleagues, friends, the media, and public and private institutions. To achieve the integration of all, the instructions with the steps to follow will be disseminated through various media and channels to motivate everyone to reproduce the campaign on their networks.

Likewise, it will seek to incorporate local and national influencers so that they motivate their followers through the publication of content in their respective accounts, which serves as an example of what is being pursued.

INSTRUCTIONS – STEPS TO FOLLOW:

Share the image of your favorite beach in Puerto Plata – it can be a photo or a video-type reel with the beach’s name and/or location. Post the hashtags #MiPlayaEsTuPlaya and #PuertoPlata and tag the account @discoverpuertoplaa (for reposting content). Use the song “El Mar” by Ozuna from time 0.09 to achieve a more direct and associative identification of the project.