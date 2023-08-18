Amphitheater in Puerto Plata safe amidst structural concerns, says Senator Ginnette Bournigal

Puerto Plata.- Senator Ginnette Bournigal of Puerto Plata responded firmly to allegations that the local amphitheater is in a state of disrepair, stating that the structure is in no danger of collapsing. She attributed the impact on the curved ceiling of the stage to the effects of saltwater due to its proximity to the sea, which affects the canvas cover.

Bournigal emphasized that while maintenance must be improved due to the corrosive nature of saltwater, the actual infrastructure remains intact. She explained that the canvas cover needs periodic replacement and constant painting, given the challenges posed by saltwater exposure.

The legislator stressed that the recent incident involving the dome used during the “Dominicana es mi patria” concert did not pose a threat to the overall structure. Bournigal noted discussions with government authorities to secure specialized funds for the maintenance of the amphitheater.

Bournigal also discussed coordination efforts with the Administrative Minister of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza, and the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, to enhance the facility’s upkeep.

She acknowledged that the past practice of appointing the municipal mayor as the director of the board of trustees overseeing the amphitheater needs reconsideration.

Regarding businessman Juan Tejera’s concerns, who had previously raised alarms about the amphitheater’s condition, Bournigal questioned his motives and intentions. She highlighted recent successful events held at the venue, such as the Rum Festival and the “Dominican is my homeland” concert organized by the Dominican Republic’s Army Command.

Juan Tejera, the individual who raised the initial concerns, had acquired the curved roof covering the stage for the Ministry of Tourism. He indicated that he had notified the Board of Trustees about the situation but received no response. He expressed worries about potential safety risks and estimated the cost of necessary repairs.

Despite the differing viewpoints, the Puerto Plata amphitheater remains a topic of debate, with authorities working towards maintaining its structural integrity and functionality.