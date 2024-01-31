COE expands provinces on alert for anticipated heavy rainfall

Santo Domingo.- The Emergency Operations Center (COE) has expanded the list of provinces on alert due to an impending frontal system that is expected to bring increased rainfall to the country.

In light of the anticipated moderate to heavy rains, the COE advises people to exercise caution and avoid crossing rivers, streams, and ravines with elevated water volumes.

The provinces of Puerto Plata, Espaillat, Hato Mayor, El Seibo, La Altagracia, and Monte Cristi remain on yellow alert status.

The green alert level has been extended to include Monte Plata, Hermanas Mirabal, San Pedro de Macorís, La Romana, Duarte, María Trinidad Sánchez, Samaná, Sánchez Ramírez, Santo Domingo, and the National District.

According to the National Meteorological Office (Onamet), the early hours of Wednesday will experience minimal rainfall. However, scattered and less intense showers with gusts of wind are expected in the afternoon over various towns, including Monte Cristi, Puerto Plata, Dajabón, Elías Piña, Valverde, Santiago, Santiago Rodríguez, La Vega, María Trinidad Sánchez, Samaná, Monseñor Nouel, San Cristóbal, Gran Santo Domingo, San Pedro de Macorís, El Seibo, and Monte Plata.

Onamet predicts that these conditions will persist into Wednesday night.