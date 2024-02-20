CIFI Latam commits $15 Million to Four Seasons Resort in the Dominican Republic

Miches, DR.- CIFI Latam, SA, a non-banking financial entity based in Panama, has received an invitation from IDB Invest to contribute $15 million towards financing Inversiones Costa Elocuente SAS (ICE) for the construction and operation of a tourist complex in the Dominican Republic. The investment plan for this project, known as the Four Seasons Resort and Residences within the Tropicalia complex, amounts to $212 million.

Tropicalia, featuring 95 rooms and 25 private residences, aspires to provide a nature-immersive experience without compromising on comfort and luxury. The anticipated opening date for this eco-friendly project is set for 2026.

Verónica Villacis, ESG officer at CIFI, expressed pride in participating in a project that not only contributes to the tourism surge in the Dominican Republic but also implements environmental measures and a biodiversity management plan. This emphasis on sustainability positions the project as a commendable green investment.

The Four Seasons in Tropicalia is not just focused on elevating luxury hospitality standards; it also aims to set an unprecedented milestone in environmental sustainability and socioeconomic inclusion. With plans to generate nearly 2,000 jobs during the construction phase, the project is expected to significantly boost the economy, foster market inclusion and interaction, and contribute to community progress. Miches is anticipated to emerge as the new luxury destination in the Dominican Republic with the development of this transformative project.