Three people who crashed into the sea in Puerto Plata rescued

Puerto Plata—The Dominican Republic’s Civil Defense said in a statement that three people were rescued after their vehicle crashed into the sea near the Malecon in Puerto Plata.

A post on the Defense’s social networks shows that the vehicle was in poor condition and in the rough water.

According to the driver, the accident occurred when he lost control of the vehicle. Units of the San Felipe, Politur, and Rescate Ámbar firefighters arrived at the scene, in addition to the local mayor, Roquelito García, who supervised the work.

All of them were taken to a health center for the corresponding purposes without presenting serious injuries.