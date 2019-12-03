Dominican belle in Atlanta for Miss Universe Pageant
Santo Domingo.- Clauvid Daly, Miss Dominican Republic Universe, is currently in Atlanta, Georgia, for this Sunday’s 68th edition of the Miss Universe Pageant.
Through her social networks, the Dominican candidate has shared images of her participation in activities leading to the world’s most popular beauty contest.
The miss, who represented Punta Cana in the national beauty contest, also invited fans to vote for her on the Miss Universe website.