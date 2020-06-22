Canadian Alt-Rock band Still Eighteen releases new single

Santo Domingo.- “I hope this email finds you well! Thank you Dominican Today for keeping us up to date with the coronavirus in the D.R.

“We are all doing well. We had a great tour in Europe earlier this year and made it out of Italy just before the border closed.

“I wanted to let you know about our new song release that you may want to share with your readers. The Canadian alternative rock band, Still Eighteen just released their new single, “The Devil’s Gonna Take Me!”

“Grunge-meets-glam in this catchy alt-rock song. A duet between a drunk-driver and the devil, it tells the story of a whiskey-addled party-goer’s last ride.

“With heavily distorted male/female vocals reminiscent of The Kills, a tasty groove you can just about sink your teeth into, and some unexpected twists and turns along the way, this wild-ride of a song will have you feeling like you’re driving a shiny new muscle car straight to hell.

*”This has the gunslinger feel of a proper piece of classic rock, riffs are firing and a singer who lives in the shadows ready to leap upon the weakest among us. It has a dirty sheen for sure, a slithery personality to boot…there is so much happening here that you have to stick around till the end to hear what’s coming next.” — mp3hugger on “The Devil’s Gonna Take Me”* *”Upbeat, catchy and swaggering slice of fuzzed-up alt-rock jam; riffs roar and beats stomp and swagger while it is adorned with hooks you could hang your hat on.” — BarryGruff on “The Devil’s Gonna Take Me.”*

YouTube: www.youtube.com/watch?v=CuJapRp9qdk&feature=youtu.be