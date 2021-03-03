JLo and Alex Rodriguez fall in love with the charms of Casa de Campo

Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, have been in the Dominican Republic for several days at the Casa de Campo resort between work and enjoyment, as part of the movie “Shotgun Wedding.”

The couple has been seen enjoying the attractions of the country, playing golf, sunbathing with several videos posted on social networks, “where they say they are in love with the DR.”

The “Diva del Bronx” takes the opportunity to share with her family, her children, as well as her partner.

It is recalled that the celebrity has tasted Dominican gastronomy and has declared herself “crazy about mangú.”