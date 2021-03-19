Clarissa Molina sets the networks on fire with sensual bikini photos from the Dominican Republic

TV presenter Clarissa Molina took advantage of some time off from filming the movie “Flow Calle,” which currently finds her living in the Dominican Republic, to enjoy the weather, and show off her well-trained figure.

According to People en Español, the presenter took a few days to rest in a beautiful villa and did not miss the opportunity to take a dip in the pool and pose in a sexy bikini.

“After two weeks shooting the movie, taking advantage of a few days off. A well-deserved break” wrote the presenter next to the images she posted on her Instagram account. “I’m in love with this place.”

Molina captivated her fans with several photos. She wears a trendy orange bikini that highlighted her incredible curves and makes it quite clear that her efforts have paid off. This publication garnered thousands of likes and more than 600 comments from her followers, who showered her with compliments.