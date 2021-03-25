On tap: first 2021 Caribbean Lyric Festival

Santo Domingo. – The Ministry of Culture, the Delegation of the European Union in the Dominican Republic and the Symphony Foundation, Inc. on Thur. announced the details of the first version of the 2021 Caribbean Lyric Festival, an event designed to stimulate cultural exchange among young lyrical singers of the Caribbean, whose closing concert will be held on May 9 in the country, coinciding with the celebration of Europe Day.

The information was offered at a press conference held in the Ministry of Culture and headed by the Minister of Culture, Carmen Heredia de Guerrero; Gianluca Grippa, Ambassador of the European Union to the Dominican Republic; Margarita Miranda de Mitrov, president of the Symphony Foundation, Inc., and Ana Figueiredo, president of Altice Dominicana.

“It gives me great satisfaction to represent the country and for the cultural sector to participate in the Caribbean Lyric Festival,” Heredia said.