Hollywood superstars continue arriving for Dominican shoots

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic continues to attract the attention of Hollywood superstars to shoot their films.

A few days ago Jennifer López, Mark Walbergh and Vin Diesel were in the country, spearheading film projects, and now reportedly Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe, three of the most sought-after actors in American cinema, are in the country.

According to local media, the celebrities arrived last Saturday in the Dominican Republic through the La Romana Airport, on different flights, and are already staying at Casa De Campo.

The actors are in the country to join the filming of the romantic comedy “Lost City of D” directed by Adam and Aaron Nee, with a budget to be executed in the country of US$74 million.