Miss Universe Puerto Rico has Dominican roots

Santo Domingo.- Michelle Colón, 21, from the municipality of Loíza and of Dominican roots, was selected Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2021 this Thursday, with which she will represent the Caribbean island in the Miss Universe 2021 pageant that will celebrate its 70th edition in December this year in Israel.

Colón, a statuesque brunette, convinced the jury as the most beautiful woman in Puerto Rico in an act televised throughout the island from the Centro de Bellas Artes de Santurce, in San Juan.

The young woman, a native of Loíza, on the north coast of the island where the population of African origin abounds, also obtained the award of ‘Woman of Courage’ granted by L’Oréal Paris to reward philanthropy.