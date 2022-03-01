Dominican violinist Aisha Syed does DC’s Kennedy Center

Santo Domingo.-As the beginning of her tour “Latin Heritage World Tour” Dominican classical violinist Aisha Syed made her debut on February 24 at the iconic Kennedy Center in Washington DC in the United States, where she played to a full house and sold out tickets for more than a week before the concert.

The Kennedy Center regularly hosts the world’s leading classical music artists on its stage, and this season classical artists James Ehnes, Jan Lisiecki, Michael Tilson Thomas, Helen Grimaud and Gianandrea Noseda will also perform on its stages.