‘The Zone’ hosts Santo Domingo International Book Fair: April 23 to May 2.

Santo Domingo.- The International Book Fair will be held in the Colonial City: from April 23 to May 2.

Culture minister Milagros German said that the most novel attraction will be that the first time a sort of Book Exchange will be held, with a business center, so that writers, publishers and booksellers can agree on new editions.

Dedication

With this year’s motto “Come to the book,” it will be dedicated to the Dominican writers Carmen Natalia and Pedro Peix, and will feature the European Union as a special guest.