Ricky Martin promotes his concert in Altos de Chavón Dominican Republic

Renowned Puerto Rican singer, Ricky Martin, took to Instagram to promote his upcoming concert in the Dominican Republic. The artist, known for his chart-topping hits, will be performing at the Altos de Chavón amphitheater in La Romana on September 2. Ricky shared an image on Instagram along with a heartfelt message expressing his excitement to be reunited with his fans in the Dominican Republic.

The announcement received an outpouring of enthusiasm from hundreds of fans, both local and international, who eagerly anticipated this concert. Ricky Martin will be bringing his “Ricky Martin Sinfónico” show to the Dominican Republic, featuring a performance with the National Symphony Orchestra, conducted by José Antonio Molina.

Producer Gamal Haché emphasized the significance of this event and encouraged Dominicans not to miss the opportunity to witness such a special show. All necessary preparations have been made to ensure a memorable experience for Ricky Martin’s fans in the country.

During the concert, Ricky will captivate the audience with some of his biggest hits, including “Tal Vez,” “María,” “Fuego de Noche, Nieve de Día,” “Vente Pa’ Ca,” and “Disparo al Corazón.” He will also showcase his latest single, “Acido Sabor,” from his EP “PLAY,” which is now available on digital platforms.

The pre-sale of tickets for Mastercard Banreservas customers will begin on Thursday, July 20, at 10:00 a.m. through Uepa Tickets. The general public will have access to ticket sales starting on Saturday, July 22. Fans are eagerly anticipating this highly anticipated concert by Ricky Martin, a true icon of Latin music.