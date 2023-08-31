Elton John will star in the inauguration of the amphitheater at El Dorado Park in Cap Cana

Santo Domingo.- El Dorado Park has announced a concert titled “An Evening with Elton John” scheduled for Friday, October 6, 2023. The global superstar will perform the grand opening concert at the new Amphitheater located in El Dorado Park, Cap Cana, in the Dominican Republic.

Elton John’s return to the Dominican Republic marks his first scheduled show since the conclusion of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which became the highest-grossing tour of all time. The upcoming solo performance promises to be an intimate and memorable experience in the amphitheater, which has an exclusive capacity of 2,600.

The pre-sale of tickets will commence on September 1, exclusively for Banreservas cardholders, and will be available to the general public on September 4 through the El Dorado Park website and Uepa Tickets.

The El Dorado Park amphitheater is poised to become a significant entertainment center in the Punta Cana and Bávaro area, featuring a boutique and modern concept. The grand opening concert is presented by sponsors such as Banreservas, Cap Cana, BMW, and American Express, and it is produced by Worldmedia Sports & Entertainment.

El Dorado Water Park, where the amphitheater is located, is a water theme park in Cap Cana, Dominican Republic. With plans for 25 attractions and a capacity of up to five thousand daily visitors, the park aims to be the largest and most advanced water park in the Caribbean.