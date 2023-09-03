Up to 124,115 pesos! Here are the ticket prices for Elton John’s concert in the Dominican Republic

Global superstar Elton John will perform this Friday, October 6 at the opening of a new amphitheater at El Dorado Park in Cap Cana.

This announcement comes on the heels of the artist’s recent retirement and the recent conclusion of his record-breaking Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which became the highest grossing tour of all time.

Ticket prices range between 114, 115 and 47,300 pesos.

Here are the costs:

Front Stage Left – RD$124,115.

Front Stage Right – RD$124,115

Special Guest Left – RD$107,045

Special Guest Right – RD$107,045

Platinum Area Left – RD$95,665

Platinum Area Right – RD$95,665

Gold Area Left – RD$78,595

Gold Area Right – RD$78,595

VIP Left – RD$67,215

VIP Right – RD$67,215

Fan Zone – RD$55,835

General – RD$47,300

These prices are preferential for ‘black cardholders’ of the Banco de Reservas.

About the concert

This will be Elton’s first performance in the Dominican Republic since 2014 and his first scheduled show since the conclusion of the aforementioned Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

John’s solo performance promises to be an intimate and memorable experience at the amphitheater that will have an exclusive capacity of 2600 spectators.

This concert is presented by: Banreservas, Cap Cana, BMW, American Express and produced by Worldmedia Sports & Entertainment.