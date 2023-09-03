Up to 124,115 pesos! Here are the ticket prices for Elton John’s concert in the Dominican Republic
Elton John
Global superstar Elton John will perform this Friday, October 6 at the opening of a new amphitheater at El Dorado Park in Cap Cana.
This announcement comes on the heels of the artist’s recent retirement and the recent conclusion of his record-breaking Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which became the highest grossing tour of all time.
Ticket prices range between 114, 115 and 47,300 pesos.
Here are the costs:
Front Stage Left – RD$124,115.
Front Stage Right – RD$124,115
Special Guest Left – RD$107,045
Special Guest Right – RD$107,045
Platinum Area Left – RD$95,665
Platinum Area Right – RD$95,665
Gold Area Left – RD$78,595
Gold Area Right – RD$78,595
VIP Left – RD$67,215
VIP Right – RD$67,215
Fan Zone – RD$55,835
General – RD$47,300
These prices are preferential for ‘black cardholders’ of the Banco de Reservas.
About the concert
This will be Elton’s first performance in the Dominican Republic since 2014 and his first scheduled show since the conclusion of the aforementioned Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.
John’s solo performance promises to be an intimate and memorable experience at the amphitheater that will have an exclusive capacity of 2600 spectators.
This concert is presented by: Banreservas, Cap Cana, BMW, American Express and produced by Worldmedia Sports & Entertainment.