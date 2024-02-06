Juan Luis Guerra amongs the most nominated for the Soberanos Awards

Santo Domingo.- Leading the nominations for the 2024 Soberano Awards are acclaimed artists Juan Luis Guerra, Pavel Núñez, Vicente García, Miriam Cruz, Ilegales, and comedians Raymond Pozo and Miguel Céspedes. The prestigious awards ceremony is set to take place on Tuesday, March 12, at the National Theater.

Here is the official list of nominees:

Orchestra of the Year:

Eddy Herrera

Los Hermanos Rosario

Miriam Cruz

Sergio Vargas

Jandy Ventura

Typical Ensemble:

El Blachy

Yovanny Polanco

Krisspy

Banda Real

El Prodigio

Arranger:

Antonio González

Edwin García

Amaury Sánchez

Henry Jiménez

Alex Mansilla

Composer:

Pavel Núñez

Cristian Allexis

César David Castro

Pamel

Vicente García

Bachata of the Year:

“Mujer sin alma” – El Chaval Ft. Luis Miguel (Comp. César David Castro)

“Me EnRD” – Prince Royce (Comps. Geofrey Rojas and Yoel Henríquez)

“Me dio pa’ llamarte” – Allendy (Composer: César David Castro)

“Boomerang” – Romeo Santos (Comp. Romeo)

“He conocido un amor” – Raulín Rodríguez (Comp. Luis Alberto Moscoso)

Featured Foreigner:

Juan Luis Guerra

Romeo Santos

Vicente García

The Alfa

Héctor Acosta

Merengue of the Year:

“Amor fallido” – Los Hermanos Rosario (Comp. Marcos Carrera)

“Mujer bonita” – Rafely Rosario (Cinthya Montero)

“Mambo 23” – Juan Luis Guerra (Comp. Juan Luis)

“El ritmo más ratatá” – Jandy Ventura (Comp.: Orlando Jiménez «Papá Güira»)

“La jefa” – Pochy Familia (Pochy Familia)

Salsero of the Year:

Yiyo Sarante

Chiquito Team Band

Sexappeal

José Alberto El Canario

Michel

Bachatero of the Year:

El Chaval

Luis Miguel del Amargue

Luis Vargas

Raulín Rodríguez

Joe Veras

Urban Artist:

El Alfa

Chimbala

Lápiz Consciente

Bulín 47

Rochy RD

Solo Singer:

Pavel Núñez

Badir

Wason Brazobán

Techy Fatule

Manerra

Concert of the Year:

Vicente García Symphonic – (Amaury Sánchez)

Feeling – Héctor Acosta (Production by Billy Hasbún)

Pavel Sinfónico (Production by Luichy Guzmán)

Tribe of the Sun: 25th anniversary (Néstor Caro)

Returns to Altos de Chavón – Fernando Villalona (Néstor Caro)

Collaboration of the Year:

“Solo tú y yo” – Yailín Ft. Shadow Blow

“Llegaste” – Milly Quezada Ft. Manny Cruz

“Soltemos al mundo” – Daniel Santacruz and Olga Tañón.

“Mi condena” – Chimbala, Arcángel, Wisin, and Chris Lebron

“Ámame” – Miriam Cruz and Elvis Crespo

Revelation of the Year:

El Rubio del Acordeón

Didí Hernández

J Noa

Flow 28

Jey One

Album of the Year:

“A mí manera” – Sergio Vargas

“Rolling around the world” – José Alberto El Canario

“Otro color” – Illegal

“Gigante” – Cristian Allexis

“Sandy Gabriel and Friends”

Comedy Show:

“Raymond and Miguel: Three decades” – (Alberto Cruz)

“The González show-Full Edition” – La González (Prod.: Ismael Almonte)

“Irving Alberti, The Show” – Irving Alberti (Prod.: Ramsés Peralta)

“El Cavernícola” – Carlos Sánchez (Carlos Sánchez)

“Stand Viejos” – Cuquín Victoria, Jochy Santos, and Felipe Polanco (Prod.: Ramsés Peralta)

Alternative Music:

Solo Fernández

Xiomara Fortuna

Latvian Pe

Snenie

Yasser Tejeda

Song of the Year: