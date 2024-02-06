Juan Luis Guerra amongs the most nominated for the Soberanos Awards
Santo Domingo.- Leading the nominations for the 2024 Soberano Awards are acclaimed artists Juan Luis Guerra, Pavel Núñez, Vicente García, Miriam Cruz, Ilegales, and comedians Raymond Pozo and Miguel Céspedes. The prestigious awards ceremony is set to take place on Tuesday, March 12, at the National Theater.
Here is the official list of nominees:
Orchestra of the Year:
- Eddy Herrera
- Los Hermanos Rosario
- Miriam Cruz
- Sergio Vargas
- Jandy Ventura
Typical Ensemble:
- El Blachy
- Yovanny Polanco
- Krisspy
- Banda Real
- El Prodigio
Arranger:
- Antonio González
- Edwin García
- Amaury Sánchez
- Henry Jiménez
- Alex Mansilla
Composer:
- Pavel Núñez
- Cristian Allexis
- César David Castro
- Pamel
- Vicente García
Bachata of the Year:
- “Mujer sin alma” – El Chaval Ft. Luis Miguel (Comp. César David Castro)
- “Me EnRD” – Prince Royce (Comps. Geofrey Rojas and Yoel Henríquez)
- “Me dio pa’ llamarte” – Allendy (Composer: César David Castro)
- “Boomerang” – Romeo Santos (Comp. Romeo)
- “He conocido un amor” – Raulín Rodríguez (Comp. Luis Alberto Moscoso)
Featured Foreigner:
- Juan Luis Guerra
- Romeo Santos
- Vicente García
- The Alfa
- Héctor Acosta
Merengue of the Year:
- “Amor fallido” – Los Hermanos Rosario (Comp. Marcos Carrera)
- “Mujer bonita” – Rafely Rosario (Cinthya Montero)
- “Mambo 23” – Juan Luis Guerra (Comp. Juan Luis)
- “El ritmo más ratatá” – Jandy Ventura (Comp.: Orlando Jiménez «Papá Güira»)
- “La jefa” – Pochy Familia (Pochy Familia)
Salsero of the Year:
- Yiyo Sarante
- Chiquito Team Band
- Sexappeal
- José Alberto El Canario
- Michel
Bachatero of the Year:
- El Chaval
- Luis Miguel del Amargue
- Luis Vargas
- Raulín Rodríguez
- Joe Veras
Urban Artist:
- El Alfa
- Chimbala
- Lápiz Consciente
- Bulín 47
- Rochy RD
Solo Singer:
- Pavel Núñez
- Badir
- Wason Brazobán
- Techy Fatule
- Manerra
Concert of the Year:
- Vicente García Symphonic – (Amaury Sánchez)
- Feeling – Héctor Acosta (Production by Billy Hasbún)
- Pavel Sinfónico (Production by Luichy Guzmán)
- Tribe of the Sun: 25th anniversary (Néstor Caro)
- Returns to Altos de Chavón – Fernando Villalona (Néstor Caro)
Collaboration of the Year:
- “Solo tú y yo” – Yailín Ft. Shadow Blow
- “Llegaste” – Milly Quezada Ft. Manny Cruz
- “Soltemos al mundo” – Daniel Santacruz and Olga Tañón.
- “Mi condena” – Chimbala, Arcángel, Wisin, and Chris Lebron
- “Ámame” – Miriam Cruz and Elvis Crespo
Revelation of the Year:
- El Rubio del Acordeón
- Didí Hernández
- J Noa
- Flow 28
- Jey One
Album of the Year:
- “A mí manera” – Sergio Vargas
- “Rolling around the world” – José Alberto El Canario
- “Otro color” – Illegal
- “Gigante” – Cristian Allexis
- “Sandy Gabriel and Friends”
Comedy Show:
- “Raymond and Miguel: Three decades” – (Alberto Cruz)
- “The González show-Full Edition” – La González (Prod.: Ismael Almonte)
- “Irving Alberti, The Show” – Irving Alberti (Prod.: Ramsés Peralta)
- “El Cavernícola” – Carlos Sánchez (Carlos Sánchez)
- “Stand Viejos” – Cuquín Victoria, Jochy Santos, and Felipe Polanco (Prod.: Ramsés Peralta)
Alternative Music:
- Solo Fernández
- Xiomara Fortuna
- Latvian Pe
- Snenie
- Yasser Tejeda
Song of the Year:
- “Mi todo” – Yiyo Sarante (Comp.: César David Castro)
- “Mucho Flow” – Illegales (Comps.: Vladimir Dotel, Héctor Mendoza, Daniela Valero, Beto Pérez, Emiliano Vásquez, and Óscar Hernández)
- “Tu tiempo pasó” – Pedrito Lama (Comp.: Anderson Brito)