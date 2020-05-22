Haitian immigrants look to leave the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Various institutions are carrying out a plan to repatriate Haitian immigrants living in the Dominican Republic after losing their means of subsistence due to the economic impact of measures to control the spread of the coronavirus.

ile Foundation (FZ) executive director, Edwin Paraison said that since the confinement began in Dominican territory, three sectors where Haitians participate have been severely impacted: construction, tourism and the informal economy.

“This is the reason behind the vast return movement, which the Haitian Ministry of Public Health (MSPP) estimates at a daily average of 330 people as of March 20, 2020,” Paraison said.