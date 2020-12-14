144 golfers; over 20 countries: Puerto Plata-PGA starts today

Puerto Plata.- With 144 golfers from more than 20 countries in the area, the Puerto Plata Open PGA Tour Latin America started today Monday, competing until Sunday at the Playa Dorada Golf Course in the Atlantic coast province.

The Dominican Republic features Willy Pumarol, Julio Santos, Juan José Guerra, Hiram Silfa, Bolívar Almonte, Javier Núñez, Juan Carlos Perelló, Marcel Olivares, Federico Álvarez, Luis Daniel González and Rhadamés Peña, among others.

The Argentine Andrés Gallegos, who won the highest honors of the Tour two years ago, and the Chilean Cristóbal Del Solar, last year’s winner, will also compete in the tournament, according to Andrea Attus, director of the event.