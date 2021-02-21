There are 11 Dominican players among the top 100 projected by MLB Network

Mike Trout and Mookie Betts are one and two

A total of 11 Dominican players are featured in the MLB Network’s Top 100 rankings, led by Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels and Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and two Creoles are among the top 10.

The evaluation is based on the players’ latest seasons, emphasizing 2020, for a projected performance for the 2021 Major League season.

Juan Soto, an outfielder for the Washington Nationals, is fifth on the list, followed by Fernando Tatis Jr., (III), shortstop for the San Diego Padres, who are in the sixth position.

This is followed by Manny Machado, third baseman for the Padres at number 18; José Ramírez, second baseman for the Cleveland Indians in 19; Marcell Ozuna, outfielder for the Atlanta Braves is 37th on the list and Nelson Cruz, the designated hitter for the Minnesota Twins, is 42nd.

Others weighted by MLB Network are Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder, (48); Eloy Jiménez, outfielder for the Chicago White Sox, (54); Rafael Devers, third baseman Boston Red Sox (65); Dinelson Lamet, pitcher Padre of San Diego (74) and Luis Castillo, a pitcher of the Cincinnati Reds, in 85th place.