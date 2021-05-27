The Queens of the Caribbean win; Rivera and Bethania lead the Dominican Republic over Canada

The Dominican sextet will now rest and return to action from the 31st of this month when the Belgium team is measured at 12:00 in the afternoon in Italy (6:00 in the morning Dominican time).

The captain of the team, Prisilla Rivera, accumulated 22 points. Bethania de la Cruz added 21, and the Dominican Republic defeated Canada 3-1 ( 25-17, 26-24 , 28-30, 25-16 ) this Thursday, May 27, in a dynamic battle between NORCECA Confederation teams in the FIVB Women’s Volleyball Nations League.

It is the first victory of the Dominican team that lost to the United States and Brazil.

Gaila González recorded 11 points, including five aces, while Jineiry Martínez and Lisvel Eve contributed 9 and 8, respectively, including three blocks each.

Canadian Kiera Van Ryk scored 22 points, while Emily Maglio and Hillary Howe scored 13 and 10.

The Dominicans had a wide margin in aces (14-5) while the Canadians led in blocks (10-6).

All-star spiker Brayelin Martinez saw no action for a third straight game recovering from a thigh injury.