12th edition of the Tomás Mercedes Birthday Tournament to be held

PUNTA CANA .- Everything is ready for the twelfth edition of the traditional Tomás Mercedes Birthday Tournament, an event to be held on Sunday, December 19 at the Punta Blanca Golf Club course.

The event, one of the most anticipated for golfers in the country, will be played in the Stableford mode, the celebrated golfer Tomás Mercedes announced in a press release.

“As every year we expect about 90 golfers who always support our event,” said Mercedes, who affirmed that the fair will have a protocol that guarantees protection measures against COVID-19, following the recommendations of the health authorities.

In the last event, Quino Montero was the best of the tournament with a score of 36.

The tournament, which will start by Shotgun at 9 in the morning, will again have the technical direction and rules of William Melo.

The categories to be played are: A, B, C and Checkers.

The event will have special prizes such as: longest drive between both branches, more precise drive and approach to the flag.