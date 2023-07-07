Successful fifth edition of the Green Garden Cup 2023 golf tournament

Green Garden Corporation successfully organized the fifth edition of the Green Garden Cup 2023 golf tournament. The event, which took place at the Hard Rock Punta Cana golf course on July 1, attracted a record number of 54 golfers, making it the busiest edition thus far.

The tournament adopted a Scramble format played in pairs, with a 25% handicap, adding excitement and competitiveness to the day. According to a statement, the event is not only a renowned golf tournament in the Caribbean region but also goes beyond the sporting competition. It has become a significant occasion for networking and collaboration among key figures from the country’s hotel industry.

Green Garden Corporation, a leading company in the gardening and landscaping sector in the Caribbean, led by President Juan Arimón, successfully brought together business professionals, tourism industry leaders, and representatives from institutions and the government. The atmosphere was relaxed, fostering an environment conducive to building relationships and sharing experiences and ideas centered around community sustainability. The event also served as an opportunity to highlight the company’s commitment to its customers and employees.

With 30 years of experience and a strong presence in the Caribbean, Green Garden Corporation has been providing high-quality gardening services and promoting environmental preservation through sustainable initiatives in the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Jamaica, Panama, and the USA. The annual Green Garden Cup reflects the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility.

During the closing speech, Juan Arimón expressed his satisfaction in seeing the faces of friends, clients, and associates united in the annual celebration. He emphasized the company’s dedication to providing top-notch services aligned with the principles of their clients.

The winners of the tournament were announced in different categories. In Category A, the first place went to Amalio Pérez and Mario Abreu with a score of 66, followed by Gustavo Padilla and Mandy González in second place with 70, and Ernesto Fidalgo and Guillermo Lulo in third place with 74. In Category B, Juan Aquino and Jaime Arimon secured the first position with 66, Sergio Gonzalez and Ronnie Guzman came in second with 69, and Daniel Santiago and Emilio Vasquez finished third with 70.

Special prizes were awarded to Daniel Cazarín, Mario Abreu, Ignacio Martínez, and Guillermo Lulo for approaches to the flag on holes 4, 8, 10, and 15, respectively. Leo Pérez claimed the prize for the longest drive on hole 17.