President Abinader congratulates the Queens of the Caribbean for being crowned champions at NORCECA 2023

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader extended his congratulations to the Caribbean Queens for their victory over the United States and their successful defense of their crown in the 2023 NORCECA Continental Tournament. Through a post on the X social network, he commended their achievement and expressed pride in their accomplishments.

He highlighted their status as three-time champions, underscoring the immense pride they bring to the Dominican Republic. President Abinader thanked them for their outstanding representation and for brilliantly showcasing the nation on the international stage.

In a hard-fought match, the Dominican team emerged victorious over the second-ranked United States in five sets (25-12, 21-25, 25-19, 19-25, and 15-13), securing the gold medal. Brenda Castillo, a Dominican player, received accolades for her exceptional performance, earning awards for best defense, best libero, and the Most Valuable Player award.

This triumph follows their championship victory in 2021, when the team secured the title by defeating Puerto Rico in Mexico.