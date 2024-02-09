Tigres del Licey secure semifinal win in Caribbean Series

The Tigres del Licey, hailing from the Dominican Republic, solidified their quest to defend their championship title by triumphing over the Federales de Chiriquí from Panama with a commanding 4-1 victory in the opening semifinal of the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series.

Having emerged victorious in last year’s Caribbean classic in Caracas, Venezuela, the Tigres are now set to vie for the coveted crown against the triumphant team from the second semifinal, either the Suns of Curacao or the Tiburones de La Guaira from Venezuela.

The quartet of Emilio Bonifacio, Dawel Lugo, Yadiel Hernández, and Kelvin Gutiérrez showcased their prowess by contributing to the runs, steering the team representing the Dominican Baseball League through the competitive landscape of the Caribbean tournament.

Despite Panama avoiding a shutout with a late score in the eighth inning against pitcher JC Mejía, the Tigres demonstrated their dominance in securing the win.

Notably, Jairo Asencio sealed the victory with a save, marking his 10th career save and establishing a new record in that regard.