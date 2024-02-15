Red Sox vs. Rays, MLB 2024 preseason at Quisqueya Stadium

Santo Domingo.- The Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium is set to host two MLB 2024 preseason games between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays in March. Exclusive broadcasting rights for these games have been secured by Telesistema, Teleantillas, and Coral.

The historic first game under the LED lights of Quisqueya Stadium will take place on Saturday, March 9 at 6 pm, followed by the second game on Sunday, March 10 at 1 pm. Grupo Corripio, through Tizón Deportivo and its three channels, will nationally broadcast both games, anticipating a large in-person and television audience due to the significant popularity of Major League Baseball in the Dominican Republic.

The Boston Red Sox, a favorite in the country, is expected to feature Dominican stars like Rafael Devers, who recently signed a substantial contract extension. Notable pitchers like Brayan Bello and position players Trevor Story, Kenley Jansen, Masataka Yoshida, and Nick Pivetta are also part of the team.

Tampa Bay Rays, gaining popularity in the Dominican Republic, boasts Dominican players like José Siri and Junior Caminero, along with international stars like Cubans Randy Arozarena and Yandy Diaz, Mexican Isaac Paredes, and American Brandon Lowe and Shane McClanahan.

This MLB event is a rare occurrence in the Dominican Republic, with the last one in 2020 being a significant success. Grupo Corripio, holding exclusive broadcast rights since 2020, ensures comprehensive coverage through various channels and platforms, allowing baseball enthusiasts of all ages to enjoy the games.

JJ Sports is responsible for producing Corripio Group’s MLB game broadcasts, selecting matches of interest to the Dominican audience. The success of Corripio’s MLB broadcasts is evident in consistently trending hashtags and social media engagement, supported by a team of experienced narrators and commentators.

The upcoming games in 2024 mark the seventh time two Major League teams will meet in the Dominican Republic, continuing a history that began in 1977. Grupo Corripio’s commitment to quality broadcasting ensures a memorable experience for baseball fans nationwide.