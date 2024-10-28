Tigres del Licey defeat Águilas Cibaeñas 3-0

Santo Domingo.- The Tigres del Licey secured their fourth consecutive win by defeating the Águilas 3-0 at Quisqueya Stadium, pushing their season record to 6-4. Meanwhile, the Águilas continue to struggle with just two wins in nine games, placing them at the bottom of the standings.

Radhamés Liz delivered a stellar performance on the mound, pitching five scoreless innings with only one hit, two walks, and three strikeouts. He was supported by five relievers, who collectively held the Águilas scoreless for 19 innings. The Águilas managed just two hits, with their last serious scoring attempt ending when Jonathan Villar reached third in the first inning.

Licey’s scoring began in the second inning with Francisco Mejía’s walk, followed by a double from Dawel Lugo, and a sacrifice fly by Luis Barrera. Another run in the fourth saw Mejía advance to third on a hit from Lugo, steal third, and score on Barrera’s bunt. Ramón Hernández solidified the victory in the seventh inning with a home run off Nick Wittgren.

With this win, Licey prepares to face the Estrellas at Cibao Stadium, while the Águilas must reassess their strategy to prevent further setbacks this season.