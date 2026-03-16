Study finds Dominicans have the strongest family ties worldwide

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic ranks first globally for strong family ties, according to the Global Mind Health 2025 report by Sapiens Labs, which evaluated mental health conditions across more than 80 countries using 40 key indicators. The study found that 72% of Dominicans reported strong closeness and support within their family units, placing the country ahead of Finland and Argentina, which tied for second place with 70%.

Researchers highlighted that the strength of family connections is a defining trait in many Spanish-speaking societies and plays a major role in supporting mental well-being. According to the report, these close social relationships serve as an important buffer against stress and mental health challenges, particularly in regions facing economic or social pressures. Cultural factors such as spirituality and a strong sense of community were also identified as contributing to resilience in Latin America.

The report also points to wide global differences in family cohesion. Countries such as Taiwan, Benin and Mozambique recorded significantly lower levels of strong family ties, ranging from 46% to 48%. With a global average of 61%, the Dominican Republic stands 11 points higher, highlighting the continued importance of family networks as a pillar of social well-being in the country.