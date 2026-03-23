US Envoy Kristi Noem meets Abinader in Punta Cana on regional security
Image: external source
Punta Cana.- Kristi Noem, special envoy of President Donald Trump for hemispheric security affairs, made an unannounced visit to the Dominican Republic as part of the U.S.-led “Shield of the Americas” initiative. The program aims to strengthen regional cooperation in combating drug trafficking, improving border security, and addressing other transnational threats.
During her stay, Noem met with President Luis Abinader in Punta Cana, alongside senior security officials. The discussions focused on dismantling criminal networks, enhancing border surveillance, and expanding intelligence-sharing efforts. The U.S. delegation also included Ambassador Leah Campos.
The visit highlights the Dominican Republic’s growing role as a strategic U.S. partner in the Caribbean, particularly in the fight against transnational organized crime. The “Shield of the Americas” initiative seeks to build a coordinated regional network to tackle shared security challenges, including drug trafficking routes that continue to impact the United States and Europe. The discreet nature of the trip underscores the sensitivity of the issues addressed.
LOL. Noem was fired as head of DHS. She was given this “made up position” to keep her mouth shut. It would have been wise for Abinadar to have conveniently left for France early.
Mikey is spot on. Noem gets fired and low and behold, there’s a new ‘agency’ ready for her to take the helm of that no-one heard of days before.
When most of us lose our jobs it means the paychecks end. But not in this case…, a new ‘position’ is created so she can keep collecting her government-paid salary.
And, if she was really here on “business”, why not meet in the Santo Domingo? Sounds like a government paid trip too – 1 hour meeting, 3 days on the beach.
Don’t believe for a second corruption only happens in certain places in the world. It’s everywhere.
What bothers me is that Abinader keeps bowing to all this nonsense…