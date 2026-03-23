US Envoy Kristi Noem meets Abinader in Punta Cana on regional security

Punta Cana.- Kristi Noem, special envoy of President Donald Trump for hemispheric security affairs, made an unannounced visit to the Dominican Republic as part of the U.S.-led “Shield of the Americas” initiative. The program aims to strengthen regional cooperation in combating drug trafficking, improving border security, and addressing other transnational threats.

During her stay, Noem met with President Luis Abinader in Punta Cana, alongside senior security officials. The discussions focused on dismantling criminal networks, enhancing border surveillance, and expanding intelligence-sharing efforts. The U.S. delegation also included Ambassador Leah Campos.

The visit highlights the Dominican Republic’s growing role as a strategic U.S. partner in the Caribbean, particularly in the fight against transnational organized crime. The “Shield of the Americas” initiative seeks to build a coordinated regional network to tackle shared security challenges, including drug trafficking routes that continue to impact the United States and Europe. The discreet nature of the trip underscores the sensitivity of the issues addressed.